Losing a court fight, Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about actual repercussions for her actions impacting her personally

Empty G learned a bit about repercussions when her baseless lawsuit was tossed and now she is required to pay her fines, $2500 per incident wherein she refused to comply with mask rules on the floor of the House.

Politics America:

Rep. Greene complained to Alex Jones that she has lost her entire congressional salary due to her refusal to comply with the mask mandate on the House floor. Each violation of the mask mandate costs Greene $2,500.

At some point, most people would decide that even if they disagreed with the mask mandate would not continue to lose money until they had no salary left.