Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen review maker gadgets for Wired

Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen are obviously known as movie and TV actors, but both of them are also makers. Nick is a talented woodworker and Seth is a potter. So, Wired asked them to review "crafting gadgets" (as they make their promotional rounds for the Pam & Tommy movie).



Like this entire Wired gadget review series, this is more comedic entertainment than informative product reviews, but there are some genuinely funny moments as they nteract with the devices, crack wise, and snicker at the (one would assume) Amazon reviews and reviewers.



Image: Screengrab