Russian piano prodigy's performances canceled, despite denouncing invasion

Alexander Malofeev, a young Russian piano prodigy, denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Orchestras in the U.S. and Canada have nonetheless canceled his performances—at the futher expense of San Francisco Orchestra's Russian director, recently diagnosed with cancer.

20-year-old Russian pianist Alexander Malofeev was supposed to perform three times this week, but the Montreal Symphony Orchestra canceled those performances due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine — an invasion Malofeev condemned after losing a separate gig in Vancouver.

"The truth is that every Russian will feel guilty for decades because of the terrible and bloody decision that none of us could influence and predict," Malofeev wrote on Facebook.