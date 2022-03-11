This Mississippi school district's letter tragically firing an assistant principal for reading a children's book to a 2nd-grade class is also hilarious

I realize I am perhaps talking out of my ass, but I think the book the Assistant Principal Toby Price chose to read to a 2nd-grade class was perfectly fine. I Need a New Butt! seems pretty much in line with about 1/3rd the books that were on hand at my daughter's co-op when I had to read to the kids, 10 or more years ago.

The letter from the School District is hilarious in what it is trying to portray as somehow evil! Are they mad about the bad rhyme in the fart joke? Being mad at "Everyone has a butt: the book" shows a distinct lack of creativity in their attempted oppression.

Pen America asks us to sign a petition protesting the firing: