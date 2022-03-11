Watch: Miguel Vasquez makes nightmarishly realistic versions of cartoon characters

Watch: Artist Transforms Your Favorite Cartoons Into Disturbing Humans. Miguel Vasquez is a talented 3D artist who makes hyper-realistic versions of our favorite childhood cartoon characters. The level of detail makes them totally uncanny. You can see more images of his creations on his instagram. He also turns the characters into figurines that I would have loved to play with as a kid. These realistic versions of everyone from Spongebob to The Simpsons are total nightmare fuel.
