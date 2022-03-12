This Twisty Mini Glass Tobacco Pipe can provide a softer hit for just $18

Sometimes bigger isn't always better when it comes to smoking, and having too much of a good thing can be overpowering. If you're a social smoker or just want to take the edge off but don't want to consume too much herb all at once, this Twisty Mini Glass Tobacco Pipe makes for a great alternative to standard-sized glass.

Made from high-quality 2mm thick glass, this pipe delivers a clean and slower pull every time you take a hit, without compromising the sensation of an enjoyable smoke. The best part about its miniature size is that you can carry it on the go, easily maneuver it in the palm of your hand, and it conveniently fits inside your purse or pocket.

Although small, it can pack up to 1.5 grams of any herb of your choice, and once inside the tube, the innovative twisty screw design crushes the herb counter-clockwise, eliminating the need to roll and avoiding any mess or waste. The twist mechanism is practical and releases an immense amount of smoke and substantial flavor. Additionally, once it's time to ash your herb, simply twist the screw clockwise to get all the ash out, leaving the remaining herb fresh for your next hit.

With a 5-star rating, the twisty mini glass pipe's design makes the smoking process trouble-free and straightforward for both beginner and more experienced smokers. This happy customer wrote, "Interesting design, best to Grind any tobacco or other smoking product, easy screw design makes loading this Personal Blunt fast," making a six-step, How to Roll a Blunt beginner's guide a thing of the past.

You can now get a slow and clean smoking experience for under $20 with this twisty mini glass tobacco pipe, now on sale for the affordable price of just $17.95.

Prices subject to change.