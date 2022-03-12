Watch: An old Tom and Jerry scene accidentally predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine

This Tom and Jerry clip, over 50 years old, makes for a great, unintentional metaphor for the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Thanks GPSNomad!
This Tom and Jerry clip, over 50 years old, makes for a great, unintentional metaphor for the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Thanks GPSNomad!
Once Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, the best-selling fighting game of all time, played the final cord in its encore and began to leave the stage, several other companies started efforts to clone its success. There have always been Smash Bros clones, but it wasn't until recently that major companies like Paramount and Warner Brothers thought about using their… READ THE REST
Tom and Jerry's cartoon cat, Tom, has seen his share of bad luck in his many attempts to capture Jerry the mouse. But, besides the original animators, no one has captured what the contortions his body went through in those moments quite like this! By sculpting Tom's physical mishaps and misfortunes in those vain efforts… READ THE REST
Feeling organized is right up on the list next to cleanliness and godliness, and in this day and age of technology overload allegedly designed to "aid us", sometimes we need a little help and direction to stay productive and organized. One of the best ways to ensure productivity and organization are accessible is through the proper tools.… READ THE REST
These days, you may find a plethora of sleek, powerful game consoles on store shelves that let you play titles with graphics and animations that are almost indistinguishable from real life. That is… if you can actually get your hands on one. We understand their appeal, but sometimes, we long for the fun and kicky look… READ THE REST
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Digital copy, whether it's in the form of Twitter posts or blogs, is one of the most important marketing tools at your disposal. From helping garner more customers to your business's… READ THE REST