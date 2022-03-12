It's hard to describe Toni Erdmann, a 2016 German movie from director Maren Ade. Imagine an aging father hoping to re-connect with his very busy adult daughter. Add in a set of comic false teeth, a wacky wig, a nude birthday party, a giant Wildermann costume, and a very touching father/daughter musical performance of Greatest Love of All. It shouldn't make any sense, but it does. Find it on Vimeo, Amazon, and YouTube.
A weird and wonderful father-daughter movie you may have missed
