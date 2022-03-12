"What's in my Bag?" with E from Eels

It's great to see Amoeba Records' YouTube show, What's in my Bag? back in the store itself (after the at-home pandemic version). In this installment, Mark Oliver Everett, aka E, from the band Eels shows us his picks.

As you might image from Eels' music, E's picks are diverse deep cuts. Gems include Bobbie Gentry's jazz record (who knew?), The Windows of the World, the previously unreleased original Beatles' Get Back record (rejected by The Beatles and before they brought on Phil Spector), Marvin Gaye's somewhat unknown Here, My Dear album, and Astrud Gilberto's hard-to-find I Haven't Got Anything Better to Do.

Here are some of the cuts from these records.





