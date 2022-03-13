Save 83% on a Restflix streaming subscription and enjoy quality sleep every night

Blue light lurks everywhere, making it harder than ever to achieve consistent deep and restful sleep. As entertaining as a good Netflix binge or evening podcast are, our circadian rhythms are constantly under attack from distractions like your smartphone, tablet, TV, and everything in between.

Restflix, a restful sleep streaming service, offers a great way to break from that cycle, and you won't even have to pry yourself away from your phone. This subscription service is designed to help folks fall asleep faster and achieve more consistent sleep throughout the night, and you can subscribe now for $99.

Restflix, which utilizes reliable technology and comprehends the brain's response to certain sounds, is tailor-made to make bedtime more serene. Simply put, it can help you fall asleep with a clear mind and a faint smile on your face.

The app features more than 10 channels filled with bedtime stories, calming imagery, sleep meditations, and more. These aren't just childrens' lullabies, either. The goal is to place your brain in a meditative state. In addition to finding a better sleep pattern, Restflix can help with overall relaxation, insomnia, tinnitus in your ears, and anxiety associated with nighttime.

You can stream Restflix content on major platforms such as Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Android, and Fire TV, and it's all ad-free. Plus, the content is updated weekly, so you won't run out of new experiences to lull you to dreamland. Restflix currently holds an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 on the App Store and was even named the Best Sleep App to Drift Off To by Livestrong.

"Restflix has something for everyone," according to CNN, "and the videos are all of equal audio and video quality — and all of them are relaxing. We were able to find what we personally preferred (we liked the electronic instrumentals over the nature sounds) and put it to use every night."

If you're having trouble getting quality sleep, you owe it to yourself to try Restflix: Restful Sleep Streaming. You can subscribe now for $99, or 83% off. That may sound like a high price, but just imagine how much more energy and enthusiasm you can get from a proper night's sleep, every single night.

Prices subject to change.