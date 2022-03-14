Comedian does a perfect impression of a BBC host on a science show

Comedian Seán Burke pretends to be Professor Brian Cox, host of a basement-budget BBC show about the Universe.
"Join me as we test the limits of BBC's travel budget and explain this universe of ours while
fitting in as many free trips as possible."
Comedian Seán Burke pretends to be Professor Brian Cox, host of a basement-budget BBC show about the Universe.
"Join me as we test the limits of BBC's travel budget and explain this universe of ours while
fitting in as many free trips as possible."
And just when you thought you couldn't like Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy any more, you discover a video of him, shirtless, in heels and tight vinyl pants, dancing to Beyonce's "All the Single Ladies." The guy has range! Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
On last night's Late Show, Stephen Colbert had a little fun explaining (or not) what NFT art is and premiering a faux trailer for an NFT art heist film. Image: Screengrab READ THE REST
Feelings of intense duality have come to define Putin's invasion of Ukraine. It's impossible to watch Russian tanks plow through Ukrainian streets without feeling a deep sense of sorrow for the victims of Putin's unjust incursion, as well as elevated feelings of apprehension about how this event could potentially impact the planet. At the same… READ THE REST
Whether you're just starting out as a developer or are desperately trying to keep up with today's digital trends, having a clear understanding of the metaverse is essential. This is especially true for today's developers, as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are constantly changing and growing, allowing for tons of great opportunities… if you… READ THE REST
Oh, what a difference a month can make. When you first received your pristine AirPods, the comfort and audio experience may have blown you away without a care in the world. Fast forward to that first time you give your AirPods a closer look after wearing them during a long bike ride, and you may find… READ THE REST
Blue light lurks everywhere, making it harder than ever to achieve consistent deep and restful sleep. As entertaining as a good Netflix binge or evening podcast are, our circadian rhythms are constantly under attack from distractions like your smartphone, tablet, TV, and everything in between. Restflix, a restful sleep streaming service, offers a great way… READ THE REST