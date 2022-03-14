Kathy Stevens, aka the "Hugging Bandit," now in Florida jail

Kathy Steven, 65, is nicknamed the "Hugging Bandit" because, according to Clearwater, Florida police, "she would approach older men outside stores and pretend she knew them as she went to hug them. While hugging them, she would help herself to their wallets and credit cards." The fuzz caught up with Stevens who is now in the Pinellas County Jail facing more than a dozen criminal charges.

From NBC News: