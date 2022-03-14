Los Angeles: Tomorrow night 'The Tony Martini Variety Hour' returns!

The Tony Martini Variety Hour is usually packed with terrible jokes, cute musical acts, burlesque dancers, contortionists, and a puppet show. This allows me to check off almost all the 'entertainment' boxes and only have to attend one show!
The show is at The Three Clubs in Hollywood, and features Mark Fite as the always charming Tony Martini, Renee Albert as his amazing, accordion-playing muse, and wife Bananas Foster, as they host a bunch of phenomenal variety artists.
Usually, Boing Boing favorite and MTv superstar Jim Turner can be counted on to show up and try to fire the lot of them.
The return of The Tony Martini Variety Hour. At the Three Clubs in Hollywood. Tuesday, March 15th. 8pm.
Mark Fite as Tony Martini. Renee Albert as Bananas Foster. …. and a stellar roster of LA's best comedians & variety acts. Including Jim Turner, Bonnie Morgan, Karl Herlinger, Pam Severns and more……Allan Murray, Pete Handleman, Sarah Elizabeth Pace, Olive Oz, April Showers. Featuring live music by Marquis W. Howell II. Produced by Steven Espinosa.
"monthly residency back after a two year of Covid hiatus" "Vegas style showroom" "booze fueled antics" "hilarious high energy acts" "a couple of top notch burlesque numbers" "it's gonna be a real face slapper".