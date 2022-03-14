Los Angeles: Tomorrow night 'The Tony Martini Variety Hour' returns!

The Tony Martini Variety Hour is usually packed with terrible jokes, cute musical acts, burlesque dancers, contortionists, and a puppet show. This allows me to check off almost all the 'entertainment' boxes and only have to attend one show!

The show is at The Three Clubs in Hollywood, and features Mark Fite as the always charming Tony Martini, Renee Albert as his amazing, accordion-playing muse, and wife Bananas Foster, as they host a bunch of phenomenal variety artists.

Usually, Boing Boing favorite and MTv superstar Jim Turner can be counted on to show up and try to fire the lot of them.