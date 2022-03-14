"Navy UFO" moves with camera mechanisms in glaring problem for alien fans

Here's an interesting analysis of the fairly-recent "Navy UFO" video, which shows correspondences between its movements—or at least those of what you see on the video—and those of the observing fighter jet's camera system. This suggests that what you're seeing is an artifact—a flash of glare—not the craft or object behind it. Creator Mick West takes care to point out that he's not addressing other evidentiary aspects of the encounter (not least that the fact that the pilots saw it themselves), just pouring cold water on the apparent ship movements—the crazy aerodynamics—which made the video so exciting. The tl;dr: the UFO bumps, turns and rolls with camera gimbal movements, and West shows examples of it in various other footage recorded by similar camera systems. Jump to 17:15 for the recap: rotating glare fits the data.

The "Gimbal" UFO is the poster child of modern UFO videos. Leaked in 2017, and officially released in 2019, it's considered by many to show a genuine anomalous craft, exhibiting flight characteristics beyond current human technology. But is it? There are four observables in the video, four things you can check yourself, that demonstrate that the most likely thing we are looking at is actually a camera artifact. It's probably an infrared glare, hiding the hot object behind it, and rotating only because the camera rotates when tracking the target from left to right. This does not mean it's not a "UAP", or that it's not unidentified, or that it's not an amazing craft – it just means it's not actually exhibiting any incredible behavior, and so this opens the door to more mundane possibilities, like a distant small jet, just flying away, the heat of the engines (viewed up the exhaust) creating a large glare in the thermal camera.