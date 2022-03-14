Rivers Cuomo made his own Weezer-themed version of Wordle

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has been digging even deeper into his nerd-rock reputation over the last few years, spending much of his non-songwriting time* taking Harvard coding classes online. And for his latest trick, he (along with Marcus Ng) has created Weezle — a playable riff of the popular game Wordle, except all of the words are from Weezer songs.
It is, well, exactly as you'd expect.
(The answer on this particular day was "Queer" but clearly I wasn't trying to win, but rather just going through the lyrics of "My Name is Jonas" in order.)
I've never actually played Wordle, so I can't tell you if this is any easier or harder.
