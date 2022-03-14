Rivers Cuomo made his own Weezer-themed version of Wordle

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has been digging even deeper into his nerd-rock reputation over the last few years, spending much of his non-songwriting time* taking Harvard coding classes online. And for his latest trick, he (along with Marcus Ng) has created Weezle — a playable riff of the popular game Wordle, except all of the words are from Weezer songs.

If you like Wordle and Weezer, you'll probably like Weezle. https://t.co/uj0TvkDQOb — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) March 3, 2022

It is, well, exactly as you'd expect.

(The answer on this particular day was "Queer" but clearly I wasn't trying to win, but rather just going through the lyrics of "My Name is Jonas" in order.)

I've never actually played Wordle, so I can't tell you if this is any easier or harder.

