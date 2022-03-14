The anime that was created by a Japanese cult

If you want to appeal to the youth, you have to speak their language. Trying to gain the favor of the under 30 set by affecting their slang and hobbies is a delicate act. Insert the "how do you do, fellow kids" meme here. We've all seen or experienced an adult attempting to bond with someone decades younger by mimicking their mannerisms. Hell, some of us might've even unconsciously tried it ourselves when dealing with kids.

Even though watching a regular person pander to the youth can reliably produce second-hand embarrassment, nothing is as ridiculous as watching those in the media botch the attempt. Whether it's adding some obligatory hip hop track on a movie trailer or injecting too much slang into a commercial, when the media fails at courting the youth, it's always hilarious.

One of the best examples came via a Japanese cult creating an anime to sway impressionable kids into their ranks. The YouTube channel Mother's Basement talks about the Japanese cult that funded several recruitment animes in the video embedded above. Although the cult's intent is unquestionably devious, the insanity of the anime turns the entire affair into a laugh riot.