I can hear Tucker Carlson complaining about this protestor on his TV show for frightened old people: "By holding up a blank sign, this rioter insinuated a direct threat to Putin's life. Say what you will about Russia and the evil empire of woke not-a-real-country Ukraine, but his kind of terrorism is unacceptable."

Police in Nizhny Novgorod arrested a demonstrator today for protesting with a blank sign. Welcome to Russia in 2022. pic.twitter.com/YprwDqex8V — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 12, 2022

And here's another violent agitator with a sign that says "two words" on it getting escorted away by kindly Russian officers: