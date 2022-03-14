Well-known Fact Checkers find fake Fact Checkers facts fake: Russian misinformation edition

Clemson University's Media Forensics Hub and ProPublica have identified a new Russian misinformation channel: fake fact-checking already purportedly fake videos. Russians essentially parody fact-checking videos from other countries while claiming footage of their own troop's destruction is provably Ukrainian disinformation spread with the intention of leading Russians to believe they are actually losing troops and hardware.

I highly recommend reading the whole article, it sheds a lot of light on how expert and deep Russia's misinformation expertise runs.

