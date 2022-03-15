The mean old New York Times took down a Wordle archive

The New York Times bought Wordle from its creator, so it has the legal right to stop others from offering archives of Wordle. The newspaper-cum-gaming-company did just that this week when it contacted the owner of a Wordle archival site and told them to stop.

The archive posted a message that said, "Sadly, the New York Times has requested that the Wordle Archive be taken down. However, you can still play the daily Wordle over on their official site."

Ars Technica reached out to the Times for comment: "The usage was unauthorized, and we were in touch with them," a spokesperson said. "We don't plan to comment beyond that."

Eventually the Times' legal department will force The Internet Archive to delete its playable archive of the archive, so enjoy it while you can.