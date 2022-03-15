The sponsor of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill finds an Act of God has damaged his home

Republican member of Florida's House of Representatives, and sponsor of the despicable 'Don't Say Gay' bill, Joe Harding found his home damaged by a tornado.

Florida Politics:

Harding said a possible tornado touched down in his Ocala neighborhood. His next-door neighbor's home was severely damaged and seven of 10 homes in the neighborhood suffered "catastrophic damage," Harding said.

The National Weather Service office in Jacksonville said a preliminary survey of the damage confirmed an EF-1 Tornado passed near Dunnellon and Ocala beginning about 7:45 a.m. Saturday. It had estimated wind speeds of 110 mph and was on the ground for about 25 miles.