US Senate passes bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent

The US Senate just passed a bill that would end the two annual time changes forever, starting in 2023. From Reuters:

The Senate approved the measure, called the Sunshine Protection Act, unanimously by voice vote. The House of Representatives, which has held a committee hearing on the matter, still must pass the bill before it can go to President Joe Biden to sign. The White House has not said whether Biden supports it[…]

"I know this is not the most important issue confronting America but it is one of those issues that there is a lot of agreement. … If we can get this passed, we don't have to do this stupidity anymore," [one of the bill's sponsors Senator Marco] Rubio added. "Pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come."