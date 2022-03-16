A GOP Senator kindly gave trucker protestors a tour of the Capitol

Truckers of the so-called "People's Convoy" caused severe backups on the interstate leading into downtown Washington DC last week. One driver boasted, "We're right in the swamp now and creating a horrible mess down here," according to The Washington Times, while convoy organizer Mike Landis said, "Today we're getting right next to their walls … We're not going to go in and throat-punch them just yet, even though I know we would all love to do that."
And for their gentlemanly behavior, Sen. Roger Marshall (R–KS) treated them to a tour of the Capitol. But when a senior congressional aide got wind of the tour, he informed the Department of Justice of their presence "out of concern that the guided tour could help the protesters plan an entry into the building," according to Politico.
From Politico:
Capitol Hill police have been preparing for weeks for the truckers to descend on the Capitol as the final destination of their cross-country journey that started in Southern California. In the lead-up to President Joe Biden's March State of the Union address, Capitol Hill police issued a statement announcing they were erecting an inner-perimeter fence to protect the building.
At the time, the National Guard said it was prepared to deploy 700 members to assist the police. But the truckers did not end up protesting that night. The fence has since been taken down, though some barricades remain in place. …
The senior congressional aide said he overheard a Capitol Hill police officer complain about the truckers being allowed in the Capitol. He said he reported the tour to the Justice Department.
A spokesperson for the Capitol Hill police declined to comment.
While the trucks with the convoy have been mainly circling the Beltway to disrupt traffic, on Monday they drove through parts of downtown Washington. The National Park Service partially denied their request to hold a two-week rally on the National Mall. …
Participants in the convoy have met with several members of Congress this month, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and threatened to keep circling the Beltway until their demands to drop Covid restrictions are met. Johnson's office said it did not offer tours to participants. A Cruz spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.