A GOP Senator kindly gave trucker protestors a tour of the Capitol

Truckers of the so-called "People's Convoy" caused severe backups on the interstate leading into downtown Washington DC last week. One driver boasted, "We're right in the swamp now and creating a horrible mess down here," according to The Washington Times, while convoy organizer Mike Landis said, "Today we're getting right next to their walls … We're not going to go in and throat-punch them just yet, even though I know we would all love to do that."

And for their gentlemanly behavior, Sen. Roger Marshall (R–KS) treated them to a tour of the Capitol. But when a senior congressional aide got wind of the tour, he informed the Department of Justice of their presence "out of concern that the guided tour could help the protesters plan an entry into the building," according to Politico.

From Politico: