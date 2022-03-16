California woman who stole $4,000 bottle of cognac from bar won't be charged

A mother of six who helped herself to a century-old unopened bottle of Rémy Martin Louis XIII cognac from a restaurant bar in San Jose, California won't be charged with a crime because the owner decided not to press charges.

From Fox 43:

Surveillance video showed that the bar was empty when a woman in a long dress walked behind the bar, grabbed the bottle, then walked out with a man beside her. After the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help finding the woman, the owners said someone acting on her behalf returned the bottle. And it was still sealed.

The woman could have been charged with felony grand theft but GrandView restaurant Co-owner Maurice Carrubba told the sheriff to let her go. "What am I going to do, put a mother of six in jail?" he said.