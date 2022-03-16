Wading into the fad for vintage desktop aesthetics (Windows, MacOS Classic) comes Hot Dog Linux. It stands for "Horrible Obsolete Typeface and Dreadful Onscreen Graphics" and isn't taking prisoners. Check out the Atari GEM theme! Jesus christ.
Hot Dog Linux, for people who really do love their vintage desktops
