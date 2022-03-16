I just learned that human slinkys are a thing

Popkin

Today, I've learned that human slinkys are a thing. These human slinky kid performers know how to put on a show, and so does this guy! The way they're able to stretch and contract their rainbow slinky-suits is totally psychedelic. I still can't wrap my mind around how it works, but it's more fun as a mystery. I hope I get the chance to go to a human slinky show one day!