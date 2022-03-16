Today, I've learned that human slinkys are a thing. These human slinky kid performers know how to put on a show, and so does this guy! The way they're able to stretch and contract their rainbow slinky-suits is totally psychedelic. I still can't wrap my mind around how it works, but it's more fun as a mystery. I hope I get the chance to go to a human slinky show one day!
I just learned that human slinkys are a thing
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- dance
- performances
- slinkys
"I Am A Chain Reaction" combines animation and live-action dance
I Am A Chain Reaction is a super rad video that combines contemporary dance, drawing, and music. The song in the video is "Modifying The Knife" by Roger Tellier-Crai. Two people dressed in black dance on the floor while laying down. Animation is projected onto the floor. The animation seems to be interacting with their… READ THE REST
This "hand ballet" performance from the Paralympic Games is absolutely magnificent and mesmerizing
Sadeck Waff choreographed this magnificent and mesmerizing "hand ballet" for the closing ceremony at the closing of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games symbolizing the transfer of the event to Paris for 2024. The hands belong to 126 performers in wheelchairs. Waff, as quoted by My Modern Met: "There is magic everywhere, the key is knowing… READ THE REST
Boston Dynamics robot moves like Jagger
Enjoy tomorrow's experience of being chained to a radiator in a rich man's basement today with the latest Boston Dynamics video, in which its Francis Bacon nightmare robot dances to Start Me Up in perfect imitation of Mick Jagger. READ THE REST
Find Out Which Cannabis Strains Are Best For You With A Cannabis DNA Test
Image via Unsplash You go to the dispensary to purchase a cannabis product that's best for you. But how do you know? The budtender might be able to give you some guidance, but no two people are the same. So when you get home, you find out the THC you hoped would help take the… READ THE REST
Bring home the gourmet coffee house experience with this food stirrer
Who doesn't love going to a fancy coffee shop and enjoying the delicious foamed milk mixed into a cappuccino? It's one of the great joys of life. The frustration sets in when we realize that we can't have that at home. Or can we? The answer is yes! This Automatic Food Stirrer actually enables you… READ THE REST
Build your own texting device and communicate freely with Chatter
With minimal to no online privacy and fraudsters like cybercrime call centers existing, it seems like it's impossible for any information we share to be truly private. Now there's a way to achieve complete privacy, which involves building a device from the ground up, using your own two hands. Have you ever thought of creating your own private… READ THE REST