Lindsey Graham triples down on Putin assassination comments

Lindsey Graham just tripled down on his initial March 3rd "Brutus in Russia" comments to Fox News in which he suggested that Putin had to go, and that someone in Russia should "step up to the plate" and "take this guy out."

After doubling down the following day, telling Fox, "I'm hoping somebody in Russia will understand that he is destroying Russia, and you need to take this guy out by any means possible," he again suggested a Putin assassination during a press conference on Capitol Hill today.

"Yeah, I hope he'll be taken out, one way or the other. I don't care how they take him out," he said, which was recorded on C-Span. "I just want him to go. Yes, I'm on record. … It's time for him to go. He's a war criminal. I wish somebody had taken Hitler out in the '30s. … I am asking the Russian people to rise up and end this reign of terror … So I think the world is better off without Putin, the sooner the better, and I don't care how we do it."

Q: "Do you stand by your call to have Putin be assassinated?"



Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC: "Yeah, I hope he'll be taken out. One way or the other. I don't care how they take him out…If John McCain were here he'd be saying the same thing…the world is better off without Putin." pic.twitter.com/TeuDNBLcOT — CSPAN (@cspan) March 16, 2022

Graham made these more recent comments after his second round of assassination remarks that were made on March 4th received plenty of outcry from politicians on both sides of the fence.

