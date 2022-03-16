Apparently, ants don't like sticky surfaces, as you can see in this time-lapse video. When they're placed next to a piece of double-sided tape and a small pile of crushed glass, they go to work, covering the tape with the grains. We have a lot to learn from these little creatures.
Look at these ants "pave" a piece of sticky tape with sand
