Old photos of people hanging out with their Commodore 64s

Rob Beschizza
Photo: Evan-Amos (public domain)

Here's a gallery of 20 Vintage Photographs of People With Their Commodore 64s. The machine celebrates its 40th birthday this year, and goes from strength to strength in its technical dotage. The company itself won't be celebrating (even the licensing outfit that owns the brand is apparently now bankrupt) but fans have big plans. There are dozens of us!