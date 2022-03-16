Spectacular image of a distant star captured by new Webb telescope during alignment milestone

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured this magnificent image during a recent evaluation of the instrument's mirror alignment. According to the researchers, "every optical parameter that has been checked and tested is performing at, or above, expectations."

"While the purpose of this image was to focus on the bright star at the center for alignment evaluation, Webb's optics and NIRCam are so sensitive that the galaxies and stars seen in the background show up," NASA reports. "At this stage of Webb's mirror alignment, known as "fine phasing," each of the primary mirror segments have been adjusted to produce one unified image of the same star using only the NIRCam instrument. This image of the star, which is called 2MASS J17554042+6551277, uses a red filter to optimize visual contrast."

From NASA: