Unsettling Kinder Egg commercial

Popkin

This Creepy Kinder Egg commercial reveals a character that resembles an uncanny version of Humpty Dumpty. He is egg-shaped but has a flesh body instead of an eggshell. He also speaks gibberish and seems to love Kinder Eggs chocolate just as much as I do. Next time I eat one of these hollow chocolate eggs with a plastic toy inside, I'm going to have to make sure he's not hiding in there.