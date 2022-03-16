Watch: Idaho Lt. Gov. has difficulty explaining why she spoke at a white supremacist rally

KTVB News' Brian Holmes interviewed Idaho Lieutenant Governor of Janice McGeachin to find out why she spoke at white nationalist Nick Fuentes' Unite the Right rally (along with Bobo and Marge Greene). Her four minutes of evasions, word salad, double talk, false equivalences, whataboutisms, and righteous indignation is a marvel to behold. She finally realizes that her firehouse of bullshit won't knock Holmes back and she storms off in a huff.

This is an incredible exchange between a local reporter and a far right politician:



reporter @KTVBBrian presses Idaho Lt. Gov McGeachin on speaking at a white nationalist conference last month.



Via @KTVB pic.twitter.com/VZynGHu3SK — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 16, 2022

Transcript:

Brian Holmes

Are you familiar with who puts this event on? Like Nick Fuentes?

Janice McGeachin

I don't I don't know who he is. I don't. I've never met him. I don't know who he is.

Brian Holmes

Did you not look into it before you decided to say okay, like to find out? I mean, his name is on it.

Janice McGeachin

Well, you know what, Nick Fuentes is? I don't as I said, I don't know him. He's never. I've never met him. I don't know. You know, what, what is what he's everything that he says or doesn't say is not, does not reflect on who I am or who the 1000s of others that are participating in this movement.

Brian Holmes

You didn't bother to look up his name or —

Janice McGeachin

I didn't say that.

Brian Holmes

You did look him up.

Janice McGeachin

You didn't, that's not the question that you asked me.

Brian Holmes

Did you look up who Nick Fuentes was and what he what he's talked about, like what he… things he has said.

Janice McGeachin

I have since.

Brian Holmes

Since last week, not before?

Janice McGeachin

Yes.

Brian Holmes

Okay. I guess the question is, because you if you've said, Well, I'm only —

Janice McGeachin

Again, it's not fair. I mean, you the mainstream media. You do this to conservatives all the time. But you don't do it to yourself, that every time, anytime, there's any kind of affiliation with anybody at any time on any stage that we're all guilty by association. And it's not it's not appropriate.

Brian Holmes

But it the association is is not a good one, to be associated with people who are anti semitic.

Janice McGeachin

Or stop, stop. Excuse me. Excuse me.

Brian Holmes

Yes.

Janice McGeachin

You asked me why I was there, why I wanted to participate and speak to these young conservatives. That's that's what we're talking about right now.

Brian Holmes

Okay. Vincent James was also there. Correct? Do you know, who Vincent James is?

Janice McGeachin

I, I've, I've heard of him.

Brian Holmes

You've had your picture taken with him.

Janice McGeachin

I did have my picture taken with them.

Brian Holmes

Okay. Do you know what he stands for and things that he has said?

Janice McGeachin

No, I don't know all the things that he or anybody else. And again, I'm just gonna keep repeating the same thing. That this guilt by association that the media tries to do with conservatives and conservatives only is that if we ever have met somebody once, or took a picture with them, or ever shared a stage with somebody ever, ever, we're all guilty by association. If you want to know why I went there, and why what my message was, go go watch my video.

Brian Holmes

I did watch your video and if you had known —

Janice McGeachin

That's what it was all about.

Brian Holmes

If you had known who Nick Fuentes is would you have said yes?

Janice McGeachin

Well, again, this, this, this movement is so much bigger than one individual. Who cares what Nick Fuentes has to say? Who cares? There's 1000s, and 1000s of young conservatives all across the country, that are very concerned, and about what's happening to our country. We are fighting for the soul of our nation, with these wide open borders. It's only a matter of time, that America, we lose who we are as a free country. And so I'm not going to run away. I'm not going to hide from being, being willing and wanting to go talk to young conservatives about these issues.

Brian Holmes

If you say nobody cares when Nick Fuentes says, but people care that you're associated with them, or that you share a stage where —

Janice McGeachin

Again, you're trying to you're trying to do this guilt by association, over and over and over again. And it needs to stop. Because if you want to know who I am and why I went there, I've told you that and you know, my — don't assassinate me or my character over something that any individual that I may ever have met in my life. If there are things that are said or that they believe in, then that's that person. That's not me.

Brian Holmes

But that's not the first time my point bring up Vincent James, right. That's not the first time you've been associated with the with this group.

Janice McGeachin

The interview's over.

Brian Holmes

All right. Thank you. I appreciate it.