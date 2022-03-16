Watch: what it's like to take a sleeper train in Japan

This guy bought the cheapest private room available on the Sunrise Express train from Tokyo Station to Izumoshi Station, a distance of about 500 miles. The ticket cost about $220. He caught the train at 9:20 PM. Right before he boarded he purchased a shower card for about $3, which gives you 6 minutes of a hot shower on the train. His private room had a single bed, storage space for luggage, and a large window. It came with slippers, a sleeping robe, and bedding. The trip took 12 hours. It looks wonderful!