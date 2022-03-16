During Volodymyr Zelensky's virtual address to congress this morning, Sen. Joe Manchin (D/R-WV) could care less about what the Ukrainian president had to say. Instead, the turncoat could be seen excitedly tapping away on his iPad. But what kept the closeted Republican so engaged – Wordle? Tinder? Yacht shopping? — remains a mystery.
What was so exciting on Sen. Joe Manchin's iPad during Zelensky's speech?
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- disengaged politicians
- Joe Manchin
- turncoats
Joe Manchin admits he is a lost politician: "I don't know where in the hell I belong"
Well, if you're baffled by recent Senator Joe Manchin (D?–WV) shenanigans, you're not alone. Looks like he's just as confused about who he is in the world of politics. The wishy-washy politician who claimed in a Charlston Gazette-Mail op-ed that "the right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy," only to then say "I… READ THE REST
New video demolishes Joe Manchin for "standing with racists"
A new video by author Don Winslow excoriates Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). It accuses the conservative Democrat of standing with racists for refusing to support the expansive voting rights bill. It compares him to racist state troopers in 1965 Selma, Alabama. "June 2021. The state troopers are gone. Replaced by this man," the narrator says,… READ THE REST
Find Out Which Cannabis Strains Are Best For You With A Cannabis DNA Test
Image via Unsplash You go to the dispensary to purchase a cannabis product that's best for you. But how do you know? The budtender might be able to give you some guidance, but no two people are the same. So when you get home, you find out the THC you hoped would help take the… READ THE REST
Bring home the gourmet coffee house experience with this food stirrer
Who doesn't love going to a fancy coffee shop and enjoying the delicious foamed milk mixed into a cappuccino? It's one of the great joys of life. The frustration sets in when we realize that we can't have that at home. Or can we? The answer is yes! This Automatic Food Stirrer actually enables you… READ THE REST
Build your own texting device and communicate freely with Chatter
With minimal to no online privacy and fraudsters like cybercrime call centers existing, it seems like it's impossible for any information we share to be truly private. Now there's a way to achieve complete privacy, which involves building a device from the ground up, using your own two hands. Have you ever thought of creating your own private… READ THE REST