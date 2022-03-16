What was so exciting on Sen. Joe Manchin's iPad during Zelensky's speech?

Carla Sinclair

During Volodymyr Zelensky's virtual address to congress this morning, Sen. Joe Manchin (D/R-WV) could care less about what the Ukrainian president had to say. Instead, the turncoat could be seen excitedly tapping away on his iPad. But what kept the closeted Republican so engaged – Wordle? Tinder? Yacht shopping? — remains a mystery.