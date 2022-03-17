First, I will simply quote great American poet LL Cool J when I say "Don't call it comeback" as this video is certainly "putting suckers in fear", and second I'll just add "keep on living your best life, Corey."
Corey Feldman's latest comeback video defies description
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Best Life
Impress your party guests with this epic seven-piece smoked cocktail kit
There's a lot to look forward to this spring, from fun dinner parties with friends to graduation and wedding celebrations. And while nothing goes hand-in-hand with these fun occasions like a great-tasting cocktail, there are only so many gin and tonics and cranberry vodka sodas you can serve before things grow dull. You don't have to… READ THE REST
Find Out Which Cannabis Strains Are Best For You With A Cannabis DNA Test
Image via Unsplash You go to the dispensary to purchase a cannabis product that's best for you. But how do you know? The budtender might be able to give you some guidance, but no two people are the same. So when you get home, you find out the THC you hoped would help take the… READ THE REST
Bring home the gourmet coffee house experience with this food stirrer
Who doesn't love going to a fancy coffee shop and enjoying the delicious foamed milk mixed into a cappuccino? It's one of the great joys of life. The frustration sets in when we realize that we can't have that at home. Or can we? The answer is yes! This Automatic Food Stirrer actually enables you… READ THE REST