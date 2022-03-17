If you want to be a professional programmer, these online courses are a must-have

Whether you're looking for a new career path or simply want to sharpen your engineering skills, learning the languages today's biggest developers use to build some of the world's most exciting technology is a great place to start. And considering that there is so much opportunity in the world of programming, making an investment in your education can pay you back ten-fold.

But before you sign up for some expensive courses somewhere, you may want to opt for the affordable yet stellar lessons offered in The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Python Hacker Bundle. Not only do these courses give you palatable, relevant lessons on today's most widely-used programming platforms and systems, but it also allows you to learn from anywhere, completely accessible online wherever you are.

Complete with hands-on exercises, helpful visuals, and real-life examples, The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Python Hacker Bundle offers aspiring programmers well-rounded courses they can continue to benefit from over the course of their entire careers. You'll have access to helpful materials and over 20 hours of content on popular platforms like Python 3, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and more.

What sets this bundle's courses apart from others you may stumble upon is the fact that they're all taught by the highly-rated, experienced electrical and software engineer, Lee Assam, who's been exploring the ins and outs of popular programming software since their initial development. With many years of engineering and teaching under his belt, Assam provides students with invaluable tips and tricks one can only get from actual experience.

No matter which course you take in the bundle, you can expect top-notch lesson plans and lectures that are easy to follow, memorable, and incredibly helpful. That's why each course boasts high student ratings as good as 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Start your programming journey with The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Python Hacker Bundle for $34 — that's just over $5.50 a class!

Prices subject to change.