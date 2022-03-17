Impress your party guests with this epic seven-piece smoked cocktail kit

There's a lot to look forward to this spring, from fun dinner parties with friends to graduation and wedding celebrations. And while nothing goes hand-in-hand with these fun occasions like a great-tasting cocktail, there are only so many gin and tonics and cranberry vodka sodas you can serve before things grow dull.

You don't have to be a professional bartender to wow your family and friends with memorable drinks, and this Smoke Boards cocktail kit will prove that time and time again. Fully equipped indoor smoker, this seven-piece kit gives you everything you need to create over 300 hand-crafted cocktails with rich, unique flavor you can't always create at home, let alone find at your neighborhood bar.

Even if you're far from a cocktail connoisseur, the Smoke Boards kit comes with everything you need to create mouth-watering drinks with that oh-so-delicious smoky flavor. With the kit, you'll receive 100% natural apple, pecan, and cherry wood chips and an American white oak tray that lets you smoke cocktails without ever falling apart. The kit also boasts a long-lasting, culinary-grade butane torch that serves as an indoor smoker you can always impress guests with. It also comes with a carrying case, allowing you to tote it around to friends' houses for parties and special get-togethers.

Featured on CNET, Liquor.com, Bar and Drink, The Spruce Eats, The Whiskey Wash, and more, Smoke Boards' creative cocktail kit has garnered quite the following — it even earned 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon with over 300 reviews! Liquor.com named it "The 6 Best Cocktail Smokers in 2022 in addition to The Spruce Eats, who also deemed the kit one of the best smokers of 2022.

Be party-ready with the Smoke Boards™ 7-Piece Smoked Cocktail Kit, now just $84.99 down from 100 bucks.

Prices are subject to change.