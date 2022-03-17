In Marjorie Taylor Greene's fantasy world, we've got a twosome running the U.S.

In Marge's world of Jewish space lasers and gazpacho police, there are two U.S. leaders — one's a commander and the other's a chief, as she told the Bulwark's Bill Kristol, who's an editor and large.

Angry that the conservative commentator tweeted, "@RepMTG recommends betting against America," she lashed back, first by addressing him with the slanderous term "pumpkin," and then with a real zinger:

"How about you suit up and report to your commander and chief and tell him your [sic] reporting for duty."

The hoops one must jump through to become a congressperson in the U.S. are, well, none apparently.