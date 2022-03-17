This small dog fell off a yacht and swam seven miles to shore

On Sunday afternoon, this one-year-old cute corgi named Jessica was on her owner Jon Atwood's parent's 65-foot-yacht on Florida's Indian River when she apparently fell or jumped off. As soon as Atwood realized Jessica was gone, they began searching the water in a small boat and posted about her on social media. Two fishermen searched in their own boat and the family distributed fliers in the nearby towns. Monday morning came and they still couldn't locate Jessica.

"Prior to Sunday she had never been in the water, so we had no idea if she would even knew how to swim," Atwood told the Space Coast Daily: