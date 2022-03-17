Treat yourself to Yura Yura Teikoku's beautiful track Hollow Me

Nothing attaches itself to a memory like a song. A great track can adhere to your gray matter like a stubborn grain of sand inside your left sneaker. That's one of the reasons I'm so obsessed with movie soundtracks. When a perfectly picked track compliments a visually arresting sequence in a film, I instantly become smitten with the scene. The film Love Exposure went the extra mile by lacing the song embedded above throughout the entire movie. Considering that Love Exposure is four hours long, you couldn't pry Yura Yura Teikoku's song Hollow Me off my frontal lobe with a surgical laser.

The track resonates so strongly with me because it seamlessly saunters through various moods through precise instrumentation. Even though I've never been to Japan, the song makes me feel like I just ingested some psychedelics in the heart of Shibuya. I hope you guys dig it as much as I do.