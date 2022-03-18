A cop thought he could intimidate a bike rider. Big mistake

This Long Beach California cop sure picked the wrong kid to harass. The video begins with Officer Unfriendly barking at a couple of biker riders to "Park your bike!" He then proceeds to lecture them about riding their bikes in a section of a boardwalk where bike riding is forbidden. "If you can pass that word along that'll keep people from complaining to me, and I won't come talk to you," he says.

"Is there a law change?" asks the cyclist, who is videoing the encounter.

"What's that?" says the cop, startled that his authority is being challenged.

"Is there a law change?" repeats the cyclist.

"Yeah, you can't ride your bikes on the boardwalk," says the cop.

"When did that law change?" asks the cyclist.

"It's been a law for quite a while," says the cop.

The cyclist, who has done his homework, shoots back: "16.16.502 specific sectional code that states you can ride your bicycles around here. So I don't know what law you're referring to."

The cop responds with a vague threat: "Okay, you want to go that way? We can go that way."

But the cyclist is too smart to fall for the cop's attempts to intimidate him. "You want to pull out your civic code, you want to look up the code 16.16.502 states that you can ride your bicycle out here. So if you want to come out here, you want to tell me –"

"Exactly where?" interrupts the cop, getting angrier by the second.

"The Rainbow Harbor Esplanade, which is this entire area of this park," says the cyclist. "All the way at the end down there to all the way around here. That's Rainbow Harbor Esplanade."

Now the cop tries some sarcasm: "So did you get your law degree on Facebook? Or where did you actually obtain that?"

The cyclist isn't having any of it. "So do I have to have a law degree to be an informed citizen? Is that you're saying? It's wrong to be informed? It's wrong to know the law? It's wrong to know your rights?"

"I just want to know where you got it," says the cop, who still thinks this snot-nosed punched can be cowed by his tough-guy approach.

But he's wrong. "I got it by knowing my rights," says the cyclist. "Is it wrong to know your rights as a citizen? Because last time I checked when officers come and they try to invalidate your rights by telling you bullshit laws and enforcing their opinions, that's not what you're supposed to get. You're supposed to support the law. And when the law says you can ride your bikes out here, you have no business coming up and harassing anyone telling that they shouldn't ride their bike."

"Oh, this is harassment?" says the cop, hoping to start a new argument that he has a chance of winning.

But he can't win with this guy. "When you tell someone to not ride their bike when they're legally able to ride their bike," he says, "yes, that is harassment. Your opinion is irrelevant. The law states we can ride our bike. Now. Do you have anything else to say or are you gonna leave us alone?"

It finally begins to dawn on the cop that he's the loser in this encounter. "You have a nice day," he says sullenly and starts to walk off.

"Yeah, you have a nice day," says the cyclist to the retreating peace officer. "We're gonna continue riding on man. It's our right. I've been riding here for six years. You how many cops come out here and try to pull this shit on me?

The cop mumbles something with the word "dude" at the end.

"Hey, what's your name officer?" asks the cyclist.

"It's on the shirt," says the cop, who then tells the cyclist his name.

"Yeah, thanks, man," the cyclist says. "Hey, I appreciate you not giving us shit and walking away. Please stay informed and don't harass the public right?"

The cyclist concludes with a message for viewers: "So guys, that's how you handle a police officer. Right? You don't let the cops tell you that you can't do what you know you can do, right?"