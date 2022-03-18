Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi shared this video on the social medias, saying the attack describes "…a highway to hell for the command post and support point of the 35th Army of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation."
A "Highway to Hell" for the Russian army
