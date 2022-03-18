Custom LEGO Zelenskyy and Molotov cocktails being sold to support Ukraine

According to a piece on Vice, a store in Chicago is selling custom-made LEGO President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Molotov cocktails and donating the money to help Ukrainian refugees as they flee from Vlad the Impaler.

Citizen Brick is a store in Chicago that designs custom LEGO pieces. It's a great place to get minifigs and pieces that LEGO doesn't or won't make. For $25, a customer can pick up a Carrie minifig, a knife wielding Green Beret, or a Squid Game player. There's also individual pieces like cigarettes, condoms, and bandaged heads that allow LEGO fans to live out blocky fantasies that don't go well with LEGO's corporate image.

Now, Citizen Brick is offering Molotov Cocktails and Ukraine's President as custom pieces. "In light of the recent invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military, Citizen Brick has decided to raise donations to help Ukrainian refugees. During tomorrow's sale, shoppers will have a chance to purchase these two custom items—the Molotov Cocktail ($10), and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy minifig ($100). Supplies will be very limited," Citizen Brick said in a Facebook post announcing the sale. "100% of the sale of these items will go to @directrelief to assist with their efforts to bring medical supplies to the people of Ukraine."