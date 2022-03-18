Gentleman accidentally sells NFT of a rock for $0.0012, it later sells for$641,866

An NFT collector says he lost his net worth "in a single click" by accidentally selling an NFT for a fraction of a cent, reports Coin Market Cap.

DinoDealer meant to list his EtherRock NFT on OpenSea for 444 ETH (US$1.2 million) but he accidentally listed it for 444 WEI (US$0.0012). A bot came along and bought it before he had a chance to change the price.

Days later, someone bought the same NFT for 234 Ether (US$641,866.68).

DinoDealer went to Twitter for help:

How's your week? Mine? I just erroneously listed @etherrock #44 for 444 wei instead of 444 eth. Bot sniped it in the same block and trying to flip for 234 eth. In one click my entire net worth of ~$1million dollars, gone. Is. there any hope? Am I GMI? Can snipers show mercy?

EtherRock 44 purchased for Ξ234 Ether ($641,866.68)



1 hr 24 mins ago (Mar-16-2022 06:26:50 PM +UTC)



Txn: https://t.co/i2dLakam54#EtherRock #EtherRocks pic.twitter.com/h6FZkrCoYX — EtherRock Price (@etherrockprice) March 16, 2022

I wonder how many of these high-priced NFT transactions are wash sales done to inflate the perceived value?