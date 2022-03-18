Marjorie Taylor Greene is now on Anonymous' hit list, and they "will not be kind"

The decentralized hacktivist group Anonymous does not take kindly to Marjorie Taylor Greene's stupidity. When they call her "one of the dumbest politicians ever," they are most likely referring to everything from her anti-vax/mask/science stance to her anti-Ukraine rhetoric to the Q-injected drivel that comes out of her mouth (or thumbs) every single day.

"Russian asset Marjorie Taylor Greene will go down in history as one of the dumbest politicians ever," Anonymous tweeted yesterday. "History will not be kind to you, nor will we."

"Nor will we." It looks like Anonymous has hit their breaking point with Russian asset Marge, who now sports a red bullseye on her back.