After Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green attended a White Nationalist event where the crowd erupted in "Putin! Putin!" chants, and frequently speaks out against helping Ukraine (see bottom video for an example), it's natural that a reporter might ask the Georgia Rep what she thinks of people who say she sympathizes with Russia.

But it's clearly a sore spot for Marge, who lost her cool with Axios reporter Andrew Solender for just doing his job:

Marge Greene loses her cool and snaps at a reporter this morning trying to ask about her Russia comments. pic.twitter.com/G3N2C6IAIK — Ron Filipkowski πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡¦ (@RonFilipkowski) March 18, 2022

Marge speaking out against helping Ukraine: