Maker B shows how to make a tiny but functional gasoline-powered engine. You'll need about $10,000 worth of precision shop equipment and a small jar of gasoline. One of these things is unreasonably expensive.
Miniature gasoline engine
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Engineering
- engines
- howto
- machine shop
How to make potatoes while dread presses in from every direction
The Vlogbrothers don't even have to mention the main thing that's happening! All the other things happening are quite enough to ignite the dread monads of your ontology. While we wash the potatoes, it's worth considering that the kinds of food you crave are dictated partly by your cells and partly by the bacterial cells… READ THE REST
Advanced clapping technique caught on film
At a church somewhere in the English-speaking world, this clapping master was seen executing an advanced clapping technique. It's rare that such expertise is captured on film—what a treat! READ THE REST
How to build a pyramid
They used a ramp, obviously, but in this video John Heisz demonstrates (with little wooden blocks!) a method of lifting the stones and ramping against an under-construction pyramid that's more efficient that those often proposed: How I Would Build The Great Pyramids. The fact is no-one knows for sure how they did this. … I… READ THE REST
These wireless headphones by Bose combine powerful sound quality with comfort
Perhaps it will go down as one of life's unsolved mysteries, not unlike the case of the single missing sock. It seems that no matter how carefully you arrange the cords to your headphone when putting them back into their case, they come back out a tangled mess. Maybe it's time to ditch the cords with… READ THE REST
If you want to be a professional programmer, these online courses are a must-have
Whether you're looking for a new career path or simply want to sharpen your engineering skills, learning the languages today's biggest developers use to build some of the world's most exciting technology is a great place to start. And considering that there is so much opportunity in the world of programming, making an investment in your education… READ THE REST
Impress your party guests with this epic seven-piece smoked cocktail kit
There's a lot to look forward to this spring, from fun dinner parties with friends to graduation and wedding celebrations. And while nothing goes hand-in-hand with these fun occasions like a great-tasting cocktail, there are only so many gin and tonics and cranberry vodka sodas you can serve before things grow dull. You don't have to… READ THE REST