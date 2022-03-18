These wireless headphones by Bose combine powerful sound quality with comfort

Perhaps it will go down as one of life's unsolved mysteries, not unlike the case of the single missing sock. It seems that no matter how carefully you arrange the cords to your headphone when putting them back into their case, they come back out a tangled mess. Maybe it's time to ditch the cords with these Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones.

Unless you're a sailor, or just someone who likes to figure out puzzles, we suspect that the knots cause you a lot of frustration. Furthermore, it appears that those cords can actually be dangerous. Research has shown that you can accidentally strangle yourself in your sleep if you wear your headphones to bed. Furthermore, loose cords can get caught in machinery, or snagged on branches. The buds can be ripped out of your ear with a mere wave of the hand. This can be particularly maddening when you're listening to your audiobook and the narrator is just about to reveal who dunnit.

All this to say that there is a better way to listen to your playlist, your podcasts, your books, or whatever you're tuned into. These Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones deliver powerful audio without the hassle of cords. They combine sound quality with comfort and stability. The soft silicone material and unique shape ensure that the buds stay in your ear whether you're just exercising your right to be a couch potato for the day, you're sweating up a storm at the gym, or hitting the trails for a run or a hike. They are sweat and weather-resistant, helping to ensure that you stay connected to your device no matter what you're doing.

Tested and certified, these renewed in-ear headphones also feature an inline mic and remote to adjust the volume, skip tracks, and take calls. The Bose Connect app allows you to easily control and switch between multiple devices. Enjoy up to six hours of audio with a single charge.

Normally valued at $149, these powerful wireless headphones can be yours today for only $69.99 —that's less than half the price.

Prices subject to change.