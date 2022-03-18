Watch: Right-wing media apes Russian propaganda almost word for word, as seen in supercut video

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorne, Fox "News," and the rest of right-wing propaganda machine no longer have to pay writers for coverage of the Ukraine-Russia war. They simply take used scripts from Russian state TV and repeat them, almost verbatim, as seen in a supercut video on The Daily Show.

"America's conservative media is doing almost as good a job at spreading Russian propaganda as Russia itself," Trevor Noah says when introducing the clip. "Which is why we thought now's the perfect time for a good old-fashioned Propagand-off!" (Starts 5:22)