Ghost performs Aleister Crowley-inspired single "Call Me Little Sunshine" on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Wednesday, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Swedish theatrical metal band, Ghost, performed "Call Me Little Sunshine" from their new album, Impera. True to character, they performed the song at the historic Mountain View Mausoleum in the Los Angeles suburb of Altadena.

The title of the song is a reference to the British occultist, Aleister Crowley. When Crowley was in court in the 1930s, pursuing a libel case, he was asked by the judge to explain why he called himself "The Beast 666." He replied that the number 666 simply means "sunlight." "You can call me Little Sunshine," he told the judge.

Image: Screengrab