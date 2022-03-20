Enjoy a piece of your childhood with this Mortal Kombat Arcade Table

It's fair to say that most millennials would happily time travel back to their childhood for even just a day if given a chance. Nostalgia is one of the great joys of life, and sometimes all it takes is a simple video to make us wish we were back in a time we once knew. For millennials especially, many things defined their childhoods, from music and pop culture to fashion and the ubiquity of computers. But there's one thing that people always think of when they hear the term "nineties": arcade-style video games.

If you're craving a piece of the nineties, you can satiate your nostalgia with the Mortal Kombat Head-to-Head Midway Arcade Table by Arcade1Up. The authentic retro gaming experience allows Mortal Kombat fans to enjoy the original Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and other Midway classics like Defender and Rampage.

It's easy to assemble and designed for head-to-head play so that you can use your favorite finishing moves against a friend. What's more, the console comes with a ninety-day warranty and a transparent cover top to protect against accidental spills should things get a little out of hand during an intense match.

The reviews for this gaming experience speak for themselves. One Target customer praised the Head-to-Head Arcade Table for its authentic experience and the positive attention it gave them. "Love the Mortal Kombat games, this head to head literally allows you to sit head to head with your opponent! I love this piece in my gaming room and it is the biggest hit at my house." Similarly, another customer on Arcade1Up's website adequately sums up the user experience in one word, "Amazing".

If you're interested in revisiting and showcasing a piece of nineties nostalgia, you can purchase the Mortal Kombat™ Head-to-Head Midway Arcade for just $699.99.

Prices subject to change.